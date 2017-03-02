Bluffton University marks 10 years since deadly bus crash

Associated Press Published:
A charter bus carrying the Bluffton University baseball team from Ohio is seen after it plunged off a highway ramp in Atlanta early Friday, March 2, 2007, and slammed into the I-75 pavement below killing four students, the bus driver and his wife. A fifth student died March 9 from his injuries. Credit: AP Photo/Gene Blythe
BLUFFTON, Ohio (AP) — Bluffton University in northwestern Ohio is marking the 10th anniversary of an Atlanta bus crash that killed five baseball team members, a bus driver and his wife, and injured 28 others.

The Courier in Findlay reports Bluffton planned a memorial service Thursday on the anniversary.

The team was headed to Florida for spring games when its charter bus plunged off an overpass and onto an interstate 30 feet below.

The survivors included then-22-year-old student coach Tim Berta, who suffered serious brain injuries. Berta tells WTOL-TV he misses playing catch, which he can’t do, but re-learned how to walk and drive, and now works as a substitute teacher.

The crash helped lead to seat belt requirements for certain types of buses, a change that operators had long fought.

