WRBL believes reading is essential to our community’s future. However, there are many in our community that are either unable to read or do not have reading material in the home. WRBL has a long and rich history throughout the Chattahoochee Valley of serving and we would like to partner with you to continue that tradition.

On March and April, WRBL is launching our “WRBL Spring Book Drive” to help families across the valley create home libraries of their very own. The campaign will encourage the community to go to our local participating partners and donate books and supplies toward the “Spring Book Drive” at a WRBL Exclusive Live Event.

Our 1st event, sponsored by WOW Internet & Cable, will be: March 8th from 11 am – 6 pm at the Chattahoochee Valley Library, located at 3000 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31906. Please come out and donate what you can!

The Problem:

Price is the #1 barrier to book ownership. Programs have limited funds and 94% of teachers use their own money to provide books & resources for their students

Low literacy skills have a direct impact on crime, recidivism, poverty, teenage pregnancy and substance abuse.

1.3 million adult Georgians are at literacy attainable levels below eighth grade and most are in the workforce.

Literacy problems in the southeast alone cost nearly $57.2 billion annually; in Georgia it is $2.1 billion annually.

The greatest barrier to economic development and growth is the absence of a literate workforce.

Together We Will:

Join our partners to raise awareness and serve our community.

Tell the stories facing our community and call our viewers to action in our Newscasts leading up to each LIVE donation event.

Join you LIVE at your location during News to accept donations and educate our community in a series of events featuring our partners.

Work with our areas’ charities and nonprofits focused on bringing awareness and fulfilling this need.

Produce and broadcast a compelling and robust awareness campaign led by our News team featuring you as our partner.

DONATE TODAY!