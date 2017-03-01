Websites help match pets with their perfect owners

New York, NY (CBS News) — A great way to find a new pet is adopting one from a shelter or rescue, but it can be difficult to find a specific breed or size. Now there are several websites and mobile apps that make finding the right match much easier.

Pets like “Titan,” a Schnauzer, who was rescued after he was found wandering the streets of New York.

Last month, he was adopted by the Tiers family, after they found him on AllPaws.com, a website that connects people to rescued pets in their region.

“I thought he was so cute,” says daughter, Jenna Tiers.

This isn’t the family’s first Schnauzer. Last year, they lost their 12-year-old dog to cancer and recently decided to get a similar dog.

On AllPaws.com, users can pick everything from the breed to the color and even the age range. One picture instantly grabbed their attention.

Not only did it look like their old dog, he had the same name, “Titan.”

“It was amazing to me that it was the same exact name as our former dog. We really thought it was a sign,” says Laura Tiers, Jenna’s mother.

There are several websites and apps that work in a similar way. One called PawsLikeMe.com offers a quiz to help you find the right animal match. Questions include how long the animal would be home alone, if you like one that wants to snuggle or one that doesn’t require a lot of petting. The site then gives you suggestions on the type of animal to adopt.

Emily Blumenthal says she found her new cat, “Murray,” on the website. He’d been found on the streets as a kitten.

“I was looking for a male cat that was gray,” says Blumenthal.

She soon found out “Murray” also had some unique skills, like playing catch.

AllPaws.com doesn’t charge anything, although the local rescue or shelter often has an adoption fee to cover medical costs.

Laura Tiers says it’s well worth it.

“I think there’s a misconception out there that rescue dogs are damaged goods, but he fits in fine with our family and we really, we really love him.”

Here is a list of sites you can use to find a pet that is the right fir for your family: