Talking to kids about gun safety

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. – The Second Amendment protects gun rights for every American citizen. But every parent fears the second their child gets their hands on a gun, because it could be the last thing they pick up. It’s not a reach that parents have that lingering thought in their mind. The local Georgia Carry chapter hosted a certified firearm safety instructor in LaGrange to teach parents about safe habits and practices when discussing guns with their kids.

“There are a lot of subjects that are uneasy to talk to kids about,” parent Shaina Coggin said. “But this one is literally life or death, whether it’s your child’s life or my child’s life.”

Coggin has two kids, ages nine and ten. She says even though it’s a loaded subject, parents should face the topic head on to prevent costly mistakes from happening.

“If they see a gun it’s loaded, no matter if they know it’s not,” Coggin explained when asked how she treats guns at her house. “They’re to treat it like it’s loaded, which means it’s hands off. You’re not to touch a gun.”

Coggin and other parents learned how to best trigger the conversation about firearms. Firearm safety instructor Matt Podowitz explains how tragic accidents can happen.

“First is a child gained access to a gun outside of responsible adult supervision, to which they should not have had access,” Podowitz said. “And the second is that the child was ignorant of the right behaviors to exhibit once they found a gun.”

Podowitz says the intrigue surrounding guns can pique a child’s curiosity, but it shouldn’t spark fear in them.

“In the same way we don’t want our child to fear a lamppost because they might walk into it and bump their head, we don’t want them to fear a gun because it simply is a gun,” Podowitz said.

Podowitz says at least one-third of households own a gun, and there are about 150 million – 300 million privately owned guns. Because of the prevalence of guns, kids should understand how to behave around them.

As far as when to speak to children about guns, Podowitz says preschool aged kids to ten-year-old kids are many times ignorant about guns. They don’t know what they are or how they work. He says an innate curiosity takes over, and when children see a gun, they see a toy with which to tinker. Kids this age also trust others more inherently. Podowitz recommends parents tell their children if they see a gun and there’s no adult around, don’t touch it. Stay away from it, run away, and tell an adult.

Children ages 5th – 7th grade generally have exposure to guns and gun toys. Hollywood and cartoon influences play a vital role in how preteens and early aged teens look at guns. Children this age also have increased time outside adult supervision. He says parents need to talk more depth with their children around the preteen age. Parents also need to differentiate fiction and myth vs. reality. Parents should encourage their kids to ask questions about guns if they’re unsure about firearms.

Finally, children 8th grade and older typically have conflicting influences when it comes to gun ideology. Teens will have a higher desire for independence, as well as peer pressure knocking down their door for them to fit in and handle a firearm. teens will also have increased access to guns and, in some cases, even own one. Podowitz wants parents and teens to understand that guns are never a way to express any emotion. Teens should also feel okay about telling another adult if someone is playing with a gun.

Ed Burton with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement play an important role in educating the community about firearms. Less than two years ago, he says three children were playing with a gun when a seven-year-old was shot.

“It’s all about responsibility,” Burton said. “Adults have got to be responsible for their actions and what may come from their inaction. Inaction can lead to bad reactions.”

Burton suggests that parents take away the curiosity by being upfront with their kids about guns. He also encourages parents to show kids what the consequences of their actions may be. Burton believes proper education can lead to a reduced risk for accidental shootings and other crimes.

Coggin also urges parents to act and educate, easing their child’s mind and their minds at the same time.

“Of course, you never know how they’ll react until they are put into that situation,” Coggin said. “But I’ve hope we’ve given them the knowledge to keep them safe.”

Some additional steps parents can take involve reaching out to local law enforcement, as well as gun ranges and clubs who might have programs designed with a parent and their child’s safety in mind.