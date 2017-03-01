Suspect rams Georgia State Patrol car during chase

CRISP COUNTY, Ga — A suspect is in the hospital after Georgia State Patrol confirms he crashed into several vehicles during a chase Tuesday morning.

Corporal Michael Storey says troopers were called to assist Crisp County deputies in a high speed chase on Georgia Highway 30 just before 8:30 a.m.

Storey says the troopers and deputies laid out stop strips just in front of a country kitchen restaurant. He says the approaching suspect’s vehicle hit the back end of a tractor trailer that had stopped to avoid the stop strips.

The corporal says the suspect did not stop and also hit a Crisp County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car. Storey says a trooper moved his patrol car to block the suspect, but the man accelerated and rammed the patrol car head-on. The suspect spun out and hit the nearby restaurant’s sign and part of the building.

Storey continues the suspect tried to resist, but law enforcement on the scene used tasers and batons to take him into custody. The man was later taken to Crisp County Memorial Hospital for treatment. GSP confirms the trooper in the patrol car was not injured.

News 3 is waiting for a call from Crisp County deputies to confirm the suspect’s name and learn how the chase started.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.