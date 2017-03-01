Study shows fire alarms don’t wake up kids

LAGRANGE, Ga. — It’s a terrifying scenario, the very tool that you depend on to protect your family, doesn’t work. It’s cause for alarm.

That’s exactly what’s happening right now in homes throughout the country. Our kids are sleeping right through the fire alarms.

When you hear this… (beep, beep, fire) you believe this will happen, but we found this doesn’t happen and according to experts, the majority of the time kids simply don’t hear the fire alarm that is meant to save their lives.

“Can anyone tell me what this is?” says Lt. Chris Taylor of the LaGrange Fire Department.

Mercer had LaGrange Fire Department Public Information Officer Chris Taylor come to her house and teach her three girls, Carolina, Vivienne, and Jacqueline a fire safety plan for her home. Taylor was extremely patient and thorough, teaching them all the important lessons, crawl under the smoke to escape a fire, stop drop and roll if you catch on fire, even escape through the window on a rope ladder. Scary moments to watch, but possibly life-saving.

“Having a fire escape plan is important because the family needs to know what to do when a fire occurs and where to go,” says Taylor.

But after practicing the safety plan for hours, it simply didn’t matter. This is what happened when a smoke alarm went off in her house.

The first time, the alarm went off for one minute with the doors closed, she tried again, but no movement, she even propped the doors wide open a third time and still no movement.

“They go into a deep sleep vs. an adult in a different REM sleep. When they’re in that sleep, they are able to take high pitch noises …hard to arouse in that deep sleep,” says Dr. Karyn Hunnicutt of the Pediatrician Children’s Clinic of LaGrange.

According to a study with the American Journal of Pediatrics, 90% of kids age 3 to 14 will sleep through a traditional smoke alarm.

What did work for a good majority in this particular study, an alarm that allows a parent to record his or her own voice to direct the child to wake up and get out immediately. “Wake up Vivienne, it’s a fire…”

“You’ve got the same kid in the same sleep pattern but with the parent’s voice. They found the kids would respond much quicker,” says Hunnicutt.

Mercer bought a particular alarm and put it to the test.

“get up! It’s Mommy!”

Her daughter Caroline woke up almost immediately, problem solved, right? Well there is a problem. You can’t find these alarms at the store.

“It’s kind of disturbing to know we found this research that says we don’t need traditional…we need voice activtaed but we really had a hard time finding new from a reputable venue,” says Hunnicutt.

She went online, the Kidsmart website is for sale and the phone number is not working. According to both Hunnicutt and Taylor both encourage families to do exactly what my family did, simulate a fire emergency and adjust your plan to cater to your family.

“I think the bottom line of all these studies, basically show that you cannot depend on smoke alarms for younger children. A parent needs to have a plan in place if a fire alarm goes off that each parent has a plan to go get that individual,” says Hunnicutt.

“It’s something you have to test and try for yourself b/c if you don’t have a plan and you don’t identify those things – you won’t know if your kid will sleep through a smoke alarm,” says Taylor.

According to Lt. Taylor, to keep your family safe, have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms in every single bedroom. Have alarms on every floor including the attic and basement.

Also, sleep with the doors closed to add precious seconds to escape. And most importantly practice your fire safety plan every six months to see what works and what doesn’t.