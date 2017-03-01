Opelika PD searches for Grub Mart robbery suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks for the community’s help identifying two suspects in a late night robbery Tuesday.

A press release says the incident happened at the Grub Mart at 1900 Marvyn Parkway. A cashier says she was held at gunpoint by two men at about 10:40 p.m.

She says the suspects demanded money from the register and stole store merchandise before running away. The release describes both suspects as black men, approximately 5’07” in height and weighing approximately 140 pounds. They were both last seen wearing black hoodies and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.