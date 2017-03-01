New Trump order to drop Iraq from travel ban, U.S. officials say

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary U.S. travel ban, U.S. officials say Tuesday, citing the latest draft in circulation. Trump is expected to sign the executive order in the coming days.

Four officials tell The Associated Press the decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, which had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq’s inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

Citizens of six other predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — will remain on the travel ban list, say the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the order before it is signed. Those bans are effective for 90 days.

The new order includes other changes as well. The officials say the 12-page document no longer singles out Syrian refugees for an indefinite ban and instead includes them as part of a general, 120-day suspension of new refugee admissions.

The officials also say the order won’t include any explicit exemption for religious minorities in the countries targeted by the travel ban. Critics had accused the administration of adding such language to help Christians get into the United States while excluding Muslims.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump signed his original executive order in late January. It sparked immediate confusion, panic and outrage as some travelers were detained in U.S. airports before being sent back overseas and others were barred from boarding flights at foreign airports.

The backlash prompted federal courts to intervene. Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration is still determined to defend its original travel ban that was blocked by the federal courts.

In an interview with CBS “This Morning,” Pence says Wednesday a variety of agencies are putting the “final touches” on the revised executive order. Pence would not address details of the revised ban, saying he doesn’t want to get “ahead of the deliberation.”