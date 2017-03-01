Local teen reports man tried to lure her into SUV near Allen Elementary

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local 13-year-old girl reports a scary close call in front of Allen Elementary School where she says a man tried to pick her up in his sport-utility vehicle Monday.

Columbus police tell News 3 media partner The Ledger-Enquirer the Arnold Middle School student says she was walking across the conjoined school campuses to a breezeway by Allen Elementary around 4 p.m. She says it was raining, and she was waiting for her family to pick her up when the man pulled up in front of her in a dark brown SUV.

Police tell The Ledger the man reportedly offered the girl a ride to get out of the rain. She says she refused and threatened to use her cell phone to call police.

The man then made an obscene gesture and said “F–k you” before driving away. The young teen says after she refused the man, he drove away from the elementary school campus towards the Arnold Middle side.

The girl tells police the man was about 50-years-old, dark skinned and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. She also says he had a teardrop tattoo under one eye and had a “scratchy” voice.

The eighth-grader says she remembers the front seat of the SUV looked covered in plastic when she looked inside and the licence plate had a blue star on it.

Muscogee County School District representative Valerie Fuller also confirms to The Ledger the district has increased patrols around the schools and sent parents messages about keeping children safe.

Police say the Special Victim’s Unit will follow up with a report.

Anyone with information on this man or the SUV he was driving should call Columbus police immediately at 706-653-3400.