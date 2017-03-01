Kristal Renner

WRBL Staff Published:
COLUMBUS, Ga. — St. Luke School teacher Kristal Renner and her students were just a little bit more excited than normal this week.

That’s because News 3’s Carlos Williams visited their classroom to honor Ms. Renner with the prestigious Kinetic Golden Apple award.

Ms. Renner, a Troy State University and University of Alabama grad, was nominated by teaching assistant Lisa Garrett.

Garrett told us that Ms. Renner truly loves each and every one of her students. She says Renner uses phonics, math and other subjects to impart life lessons upon her first graders.

Renner was very thankful and excited to share the honor with her students.

