Getting the most from your tax refund

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Wednesday is the first day of March and the April 18th tax deadline is quickly approaching.

If you haven’t already filed your taxes -there are a few things you should know.

Lagenia Arnold is the Co-Owner and she tells news three how you can get more money on your return.

Arnold said, “Education where you can get the lifetime and opportunity credit and then we have the health care, which is a premium tax credit under Obama’s Affordable Health Care Law.”

Also business owners have multiple way to receive more tax credits.

If your home office is 300 square feet or larger you’re in luck.

“If your office space is larger than you can actually go in and put the amount of space that you used. Once you put that in it will calculate the amount of expense that it will give to you.”

If you work in an industry where clothing, make-up, and hair are a requirement for work you can also write that off under a personal grooming expense.