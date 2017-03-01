CSU finishes third at Lady Cougar Classic

COLUMBUS, Ga – The Columbus State University women’s golf team tied for third place in the annual Lady Cougar Classic on Tuesday. The two-day event was played at the Country Club of Columbus.

Columbus State turned in a total of 331 in the final round for a two-round score of 651. The Lady Cougars tied with Berry for the third spot.

USC Beaufort (629) came from behind to take the top spot on Tuesday. North Georgia (636) finished in the runner-up position.

For the second straight day, Anna Meleshkina carded the lowest round for the Lady Cougars. The freshman shot seven-over par 79 on Tuesday and finished in third place overall.

Jordan Booker earned a top-10 finish of her own, tying for eighth with a final round of 84.

Hannah Holland fired her second straight round of 82 and tied for 11th, while Courtenay James shot 86 and finished in 21st.

Sarah Grace Drop carded the drop score on the day and ended in 25th overall.

Bailey Hochgertle posted a round of 84 on Tuesday playing as an individual and tied with Holland in 11th place.

Columbus State will play again next week at the Armstrong Pirate Women’s Invitational in Pooler, Ga.

