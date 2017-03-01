Columbus teen says man tried to lure her in his SUV

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A 13-year-old Columbus girl says she was lured by an older man to get into his car when she was leaving school.

Columbus Police are looking in to the incident that reportedly happened Monday near Allen Elementary On 23rd Avenue right next to Arnold Middle School where the girl attends school.

“Any time that I heard a car go by, I was scared that it was that person.” says Megan Carroll.

Megan Carroll is now more afraid than she used to be.

The 13- year old says she was approached by an older man who tried to get her into his SUV.

It happened Monday while waiting for her grandmother to pick her up from school.

“He said hey little girl and my response was what do you want? And he said, “do you need a ride somewhere?” And I said no.” says Carroll.

Megan says the man didn’t stop there.

“He told me that a pretty girl like me should not be standing in the rain. I should be somewhere dry.” says Carroll.

Megan says she warned the man that her grandmother was on the way.

“And then he said, come on give me a chance I’m not gonna hurt you. Just trust me” says Carroll.

At that point Megan said she yelled to the man, saying she had 911 on speed dial.

Megan says the man sped off.

“I’m just worried about letting other parents know because it’s a lot of kids that walk in that neighborhood.” says Lisa Rabon, Carroll’s grandmother.

That’s Megan’s grandmother, Lisa Rabon.

She has always taught her family how to react in the event they get approached by a stranger.

Rabon says, she’s proud of the way young Megan responded on Monday.