Chiropractor tells desk sitters to get up and move for better health

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Sitting is the new smoking.

Researchers say over the past 15 years, sitting has been linked to a host of health problems such as diabetes. A more recent study, however, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine concludes this may be more complicated than just reducing as much sitting as possible. Researchers now say more attention needs to be paid to the type of sitting.

Dr. Stephen Cooper, a chiropractor says sitting at a desk all day puts all the weight on your lower back, causing your body to slump.

“And as I reach forward, now my shoulders are in a bad position and I’m doing this all day and this posture is not good, this posture is one that doesn’t give you, not only good breathing, it doesn’t give good oxygen, it doesn’t allow, you’re not even using the right muscles, your deltoid muscles, you’ve got to lift your arms like this you’re not even using the right muscles to elevate your arms,” said Dr. Cooper of Phenix City Spine & Joint Center.

A cubicle life doesn’t have to be death of you. Dr. Cooper gives us some stretching exercises you can do during the day. One is the wall version of the snow angel.

“When you make it you force everything you can your elbows, your head, your back, against the wall all the way up, and bring them all the way back down.”

The bottom line says Dr. Cooper, get up, move around.