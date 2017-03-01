Carver, Columbus girls advance to GHSA 4A semifinals

carver-final-4

COLUMBUS, Ga – Carver and Columbus high schools both won their GHSA 4A quarterfinal matchups to advance to the state semifinals in girls basketball.

Carver overcame a 24-19 halftime deficit to pull away from Jefferson, 57-47. Carver will play Cross Creek on Saturday, March 4 at Augusta University’s Christenberry Fieldhouse at 6:00 p.m.

The Columbus Lady Blue Devils will also play on Saturday at ChristenBerry Fieldhouse after cruising to a 71-43 win on the road over Spalding. Columbus will play the Sandy Creek / Madison winner in the semifinals at 2:00 p.m.

The GHSA 4A state championship game is Friday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m. on the campus of Georgia Tech.

In class 1A, Marion County fell at home to Wood-Tompkins 59-49, and Greenville lost at Pelham, 75-35.

