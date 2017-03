OPELIKA, Ala. — A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Birmingham man Tuesday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 61-year-old Jerry Jessie was killed when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry on Rogers Road in the community of Brownsville, roughly 10 miles east of Tuskegee in Macon County.

ALEA says the accident happened at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash is still under investigation.