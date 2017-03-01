Can a thunderstorm split up or weaken after crossing a river?

This week’s weather question is:

Do storms split up or weaken after crossing a river?

I’ve heard a couple people ask if the bend in the Chattahoochee River causes storms to die.

There is no documented proof a stream or river causes storms to split up or weaken.

This is because thunderstorms are significantly larger than rivers – even big ones like the Mississippi.

A thunderstorm can extend over 5 miles up into the atmosphere and span hundreds of miles.

Now, it is possible for large bodies of water – like Lake Michigan to affect precipitation – hence Lake Effect Snow…but that’s because Lake Michigan is over 100 miles wide!

The Chattahoochee River in Columbus is about one-tenth of a mile wide, which is not nearly enough to have any sort of direct impact on precipitation or thunderstorms.