AMC Theatres annouce new branding for Columbus theatres

LEAWOOD, Kan. – AMC Theatres announced its new branding alignment Wednesday, incorporating theatres recently acquired from Carmike into the AMC brand. During the next few months, all Carmike theatres will be re-branded to be part of the AMC family of theatres. Every conversion will include AMC signage on the theatre’s exterior. These locations will be converted to their new brands on a rolling schedule between now and June.

AMC is taking a different path than its competitors, which historically have presented themselves through a myriad of confusing brand names tied to previous acquisitions. Once the brand conversion is complete, every AMC location will operate under one of these three AMC brands:

AMC Theatres – AMC Amazing. Approximately 400 theatres, which will offer the AMC amazing experience through amenities such as recliner seating, MacGuffins bars, and premium large format (PLF) auditoriums like IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and AMC’s new proprietary PLF, named “Prime at AMC.”

AMC Classic Theatres – America’s Hometown Theatres. Approximately 200 theatres, which will be fun, friendly, local theatres, at which guests can depend upon for a great movie-going experience with value in mind. These theatres will offer Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, menu items like pretzel bites and movie nachos, refillable annual popcorn buckets and some may include MacGuffins bars and Prime at AMC. The brand logo for AMC Classic incorporates the folded “C” graphical element from the legacy Carmike brand logo and the brand is adopting Carmike’s “America’s Hometown Theatres” tagline.

AMC Dine-In Theatres– Movies with a Menu. Approximately 60 locations, equipped with full kitchens and MacGuffins full bars, will offer great experiences including full-service dining, as well as delivery to seat and/or express-pick up of AMC’s menu and beverage offerings. Guests can enjoy a variety of fresh, hand-crafted menu items that rival anything they’d find at their local restaurant, as well as an exciting array of drinks, and desserts – all from the comfort of their seat while taking in the latest film.

“To ensure our guests are clear about the experience they should expect, we will be operating all of our theatres under the AMC brand,” said Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC. “Within that brand, we are communicating three distinct experiences that set clear expectations for our guests. All three of these brands promise the guest that we will give them an AMC experience at the movies.”

All former Carmike locations will be converted to one of the three brands mentioned above, with some moving to AMC and AMC Dine-In, and many becoming AMC Classic. These brand names will be replacing the previous brands such as Carmike Cinemas, Muvico, and Ovations. In addition, some AMC legacy theatres will also be moving to the AMC Classic brand. All buildings will have AMC exterior signage. Other legacy brand name signage, including Loews, Starplex, Wynnsong, will be removed.