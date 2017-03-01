AMBER alert cancelled after abducted 8-year-old found safe

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies say an 8-year-old girl who was reportedly taken by her father was found safe.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday for Bailey Lynn Queen.

Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night to a domestic incident at a home in Candler. Bailey’s mother told deputies that her ex-husband, Joshua Randy Queen, assaulted her before taking their child and stealing her car.

Deputies say Bailey was found safe and in good condition. The announcement was made about two and a half hours after authorities issued the AMBER alert.

The little girl was returned home shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

News 3 sister station WSPA reporters were there as Bailey’s grandfather carried her into the home. He tells us that his son dropped her off at his house early this morning.

Joshua Queen has an open warrant for assaulting a female, according to deputies.

Joshua Queen was arrested around 7:43 a.m. at the Travel America truck stop at Exit 37 on Interstate-40, deputies say.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.