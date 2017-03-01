A Round of Storms Tonight

It’s a day to be Weather Aware as a round of thunderstorms is expected to accompany a cold front as it rolls through Alabama and Georgia tonight.

Current model forecast indicate a squall line forming to our west this afternoon as the frontal boundary speeds up and heads east. These showers and storms will likely arrive by early evening and move through Columbus and the surrounding area over the next 4 to 6 hours. There will be a threat of damaging winds with these storms, although the models indicate a weakening of the line and a less favorable environment for severe storms once they move into Georgia. Our area is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather tonight, with a greater risk well to the north.

Warm temperatures and high dewpoints are helping to fuel the activity today; lows barely made it below 60 degrees this early morning and actually rose during the predawn hours, and given sufficient sunshine today we should reach the 80-degree mark or higher for an afternoon high.

The front will sweep through once the line of storms has passed, leading to briefly gusty winds and an influx of cooler, drier air. Temperatures on Thursday will be considerably cooler than today. A whole streak of sunny, seasonably cool days lie ahead for the remainder of the week and the weekend, and we’re not likely to see the next chance of rain until sometime next week.

