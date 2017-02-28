Teenager who was visiting girl mistaken for burglar, killed

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot a suspected intruder without realizing that the boy was actually there to visit the man’s teenage daughter.

Columbia County sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris tells news outlets that Grovetown homeowner Derrick Fulton killed 17-year-old Jordan Middleton upon arming himself to investigate noises he heard downstairs around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Fulton told investigators that he announced he was armed and told the suspected burglar to identify himself. Upon giving a second warning, Fulton says he entered a guest bedroom, at which point Middleton ran out of the closet and was fatally shot once in the upper chest.

Investigators say that Fulton’s 14-year-old daughter had let Middleton into the home.

No charges were immediately filed in the case.