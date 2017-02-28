Taco truck serves highway lunch for stranded Seattle drivers

By Published:
When Interstate 5 traffic came to an actual standstill Monday afternoon, Feb. 27 -- the result of a crash involving an overturned tanker truck -- a local taco truck started serving food on I-5 near the old Rainier Brewery. (Credit: Rachael McQuade via KIRO)
When Interstate 5 traffic came to an actual standstill Monday afternoon, Feb. 27 -- the result of a crash involving an overturned tanker truck -- a local taco truck started serving food on I-5 near the old Rainier Brewery. (Credit: Rachael McQuade via KIRO)

SEATTLE, Wa (AP) — A taco truck that became stranded in a massive Seattle traffic jam came to the rescue of hungry drivers by opening up and serving lunch on the interstate.

A tanker truck carrying propane rolled over on Seattle’s Interstate 5 on Monday morning, shutting area roads for about eight hours amid concerns about a hazardous materials spill.

A tanker truck carrying butane lays overturned Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Seattle. The semi-truck rolled on a southbound lane that feeds into Interstate 5 on Monday. (Grant Hindsley/seattlepi.com via AP)
A tanker truck carrying butane lays overturned Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Seattle. The semi-truck rolled on a southbound lane that feeds into Interstate 5 on Monday. (Grant Hindsley/seattlepi.com via AP)

While waiting in the jam, Rachel McQuade tells The Seattle Times she spotted someone walking back to her car with a to-go box of food. She says she then headed over to the Tacos El Tajin truck herself and ordered two steak and two chicken tacos for her husband.

El Tajin owner Thomas Lopez tells the newspaper he and his employees “are ready to serve food, everywhere.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s