Search continues for missing Georgia man one month later

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms its continuing the search for a man who went missing from his work site one month ago in southeast Georgia.

Jake Conner was last seen working as a part of a four man timber crew working in rural Clinch County near Fargo. He disappeared around 4 pm on Wednesday, February 1, near the Score Bridge and Plumb Bush Roads area. The GBI says he was last seen wearing a dark gray “Conner Timber” shirt and uniform pants.

His full name is Jacobe DeWitt Conner. He goes by Jake. He’s 30 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 250 pounds. If you have any information on Jake Conner, please contact the GBI’s Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912) 487-5316.