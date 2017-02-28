Search continues for missing Georgia man one month later

Greg Loyd
jake-conners-update

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms its continuing the search for a man who went missing from his work site one month ago in southeast Georgia.

Jake Conner was last seen working as a part of a four man timber crew working in rural Clinch County near Fargo.  He disappeared around 4 pm on Wednesday, February 1, near the Score Bridge and Plumb Bush Roads area.  The GBI says he was last seen wearing a dark gray “Conner Timber” shirt and uniform pants.

His full name is Jacobe DeWitt Conner.  He goes by Jake. He’s 30 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 250 pounds. If you have any information on Jake Conner, please contact the GBI’s Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912) 487-5316.

 

