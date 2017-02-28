Roanoke man jailed in infant death

WEDOWEE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say a man from Roanoke has been jailed in Randolph County in connection with the death of his infant daughter.

The Birmingham News reports that 34-year-old Mitchell Lee Newsome was arrested Saturday and was being held without bond.

Randolph County Sheriff David Cofield said in a news release dispatchers received a call on Feb. 21 from a woman saying her six-week-old child had stopped breathing. The child was transported to Wedowee Hospital. There, hospital employees contacted deputies saying the child may have sustained injuries from child abuse.

Court documents filed Feb. 24 said authorities believe Newsome violently shook the infant, causing brain injury.