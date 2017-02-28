Papa John’s testing $2.99 fee for “priority” orders

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Papa Johns Pizza Founder John Schnatter arrives at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Papa Johns Pizza Founder John Schnatter arrives at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Papa John’s is taking a page from the airline industry and testing a fee that lets people bump their pizza orders to the front of the line.

The chain says the $2.99 “Papa Priority” fee was recently launched in select locations, and it’s looking for ways to expand the test.

It says the fee doesn’t guarantee delivery within a set time, but sends an order to the “front of the line so that it is made faster.” The option is limited to five orders each night per location.

While customers whose pizzas get bumped back might object, Papa John’s says the option has gotten “great customer reception.”

Papa John’s International Inc. didn’t say when it began the test, but the fee was discussed on Reddit in September.

