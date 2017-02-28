National Weather Service says Deep South states at risk for strong storms

By Published:
(CBS Los Angeles)
(CBS Los Angeles)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service says Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia are all at risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center says a weather system moving eastward across the Deep South could spawn severe thunderstorms with high winds and isolated, brief tornadoes.

The areas at greatest risk include northeastern Mississippi, northern Alabama, and the northwestern corner of Georgia. The chances of strong storms are lower near the coast.

Forecasters say there’s an enhanced risk of severe weather from eastern Tennessee all the way north to West Virginia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s