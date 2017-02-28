Mom charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting 12-year-old daughter

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An Adams County mother was put behind bars after deputies said she shot her own daughter.

36-year-old Cynthia Skipper is charged with attempted murder.

Deputies said they went to a home on Lower Woodville Road on February 24 around 10 p.m. to respond to a shooting.

Skipper told investigators that she had shot her 12-year-old daughter. The child was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. She had to be later airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. At last check, she was in stable condition.

We’re told that the mom and her daughter got into an altercation at the home. Investigators said alcohol might have played a part in the incident.

Other children were there when the shooting happened. The sheriff’s department said they were 9 years old and younger. The Department of Human Services was notified and the children have been placed with family members.

The 12-year-old is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Skipper’s bond was set at $500,000.