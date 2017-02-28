2-year-old’s death leads to capital murder investigation

Related Coverage Lanett man faces murder charges after 2-year-old girl dies

LANETT, Ala. — Lanett police say 20-year-old Raeshon Williams is now behind bars at the Chambers County Detention Center. He was arrested Friday, February 24, 2017 in connection to the death of 2-year-old Breann Avery.

Neighbors say he lived in a home in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue in Lanett. Police tell News 3 how they were notified of the child’s death.

“Lanett Police Department responded to the East Alabama Medical Center Lanier in Valley, Alabama where a two year old was deceased,” says Detective Joshua Mitchell.

Police provided more details on the initial investigation.

“At the conclusion of the initial investigation Mr. Raeshon Williams was placed under arrest for aggravated child abuse,” says Mitchell.

Police say more charges were added following the baby’s autopsy.

“After the autopsy results came back Mr. Raeshon Williams was then charged with capital murder,” says Mitchell.

Neighbors tell News 3 that the suspect, his girlfriend, and her three kids live in the home that you see behind me. I caught up with one woman who says she’s lived on this street for more than 20 years and the news about the two year old dying as a result of an incident that happened in this home…is shocking.

“We was concerned because we as a neighborhood we never had nothing like this happen before,” says a neighbor.

The woman says since the child’s death she no longer feels safe. So she asked us not to reveal her identity. The man charged in this case, 20-year-old Raeshon Williams is the boyfriend of Avery’s mother, Samia.

Neighbors say, Samia has two other children, a set of twins.

“I just never thought it would be so close to us…as a neighborhood,” says a neighbor.

Police say this investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed. News 3 is working to learn what type of injuries the child sustained. It’s also not clear where the mother was at the time of the incident.

Police can’t tell us at this time whether or not additional arrests are expected.