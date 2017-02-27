Update on first two homicides of the year in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Time now for an update to the first and second homicides of the year in Columbus.

Monday, a search warrant was issued at the home of Domonique Horton who was shot to death on 32nd Avenue earlier this year.

According to Horton’s family their home on 32nd Avenue was searched because police have reason to believe there’s evidence that can be tied to another deadly shooting.

But first let’s take a minute to recap all the events leading up to today…it all started back on January 5th when a fight broke out between two girls on 32nd Avenue.

Gunshots rang out after a girl was punched in the face by a boy.

22-year-old Domonique Horton was killed in this shooting and Deondre Hill was injured.

Then on January 16th, 17-year-old Destiny Nelson was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments in what police say was a retaliation shooting that targeted the wrong person.

No arrests have been made so far in either of the deadly shootings.

Lorraine Washington owns a home in the 300 block on 32nd Avenue in Columbus.

She’s the grandmother of Domonique Horton, the first homicide victim of 2017.

Washington says law enforcement provided her with a search warrant.

“I’m asking them what is this? Why is this going on? They say they would talk to me after they go to my house and terrorize it.” says Washington.

Washington says during the search, police put her in the back of a cop car.

“I’m feelin like I don’t have the right to speak.” says Washington.

She says police told her this was in an effort to calm her down.

The search warrant lists Washington’s address, but it doesn’t reference why exactly her home needed to be searched.

Natasha Washington, Horton’s mother says, detectives explained that Monday’s search had something to do with her other son, Travonne Washington.

“They came in my mother’s house talking about they’re searching her house in the case of somebody else murder but what about my son murder?” says Natasha Washington.

Natasha says police explained that Travonne and other family members: William and Kendrick Washington, are persons of interest in the murder of 17-year-old Destiny Nelson.

Remember News 3 reported, Columbus Police had classified Nelson’s shooting death as a retaliation shooting gone wrong.

The family says Travonne is already behind bars on burglary charges out of Macon, Georgia.

They say, he should’ve never been questioned about anything of importance because he has issues with his mental health.

“He is on medication! So what he can tell y’all, that’s gonna help y’all?” says Natasha Washington.

We reached out to Columbus Police. They are not commenting at this time.