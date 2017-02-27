Upcoming law enforcement ball to be held in Columbus

The men and women in blue protecting the community have a night of dinner, music, and relaxing good times to look forward to as the 2nd annual Georgia Law Enforcement Ball draws near. Organizers join the News 3 Midday Community Watch Monday for a look into what goes into planning the statewide event.

This year, the ball will be hosted in Columbus and will continue to move around the state of Georgia to incorporate different law enforcement communities.

For more information, visit the Law Enforcement Ball for the State of Georgia Facebook page.

