Tuesday calm, late Wednesday, with Weather Aware Day

WEATHER AWARE DAY UPDATE for East Central Alabama and West Central Georgia Wednesday night 8-9pm.



What: Squall line of storms along/ahead of cold front, which I’m expecting this far south

When: Wed late afternoon and evening for now but we’ll refine these times as we draw near. RPM will adjust as we move closer to tomorrow’s runs.

Main threats: Damaging winds here locally, isolated tornadoes (closer to enhanced area north of I-20), frequent lightning, heavy rainfall.

