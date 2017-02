Our 7-day forecast is active for tomorrow with our Weather Aware Day. We are ‘weather aware’ because some of these isolated storms could be strong to severe in the evening – with wind and rain the greatest threats. Now once that cold front moves through Wednesday night, drier and cooler air moves in. So we’ll be in the mid 60s with plenty of sun by Thursday afternoon. These cooler, drier and sunny conditions will then last through the rest of the week and the weekend!

