Sumter County Extension Coordinator Bill Starr receives recognition for conservation efforts

Greg Loyd Published:
bill-starr

AMERICUS, Ga- A local county extension coordinator receives a prestigious honor for his work in conservation.  The Lower Chattahoochee River Soil Conservation District Board selected Sumter County’s Bill Starr as one of its Conservationists of the Year.

The award recognizes those who work to conserve the environment through sustainable practices. In farming, conservation includes a variety of aspects including maintaining coverage crops to reduce soil erosion, finding ways to reduce weeds, and conservation tillage.

Usually, the honor goes to farmers. Starr says he’s especially honored and surprised to receive it.

“I do work closely with all of our farmers here, and it’s something that I truly enjoy doing. Conservation is a part of what we do every day. I was really fortunate to be a recipient of that award. I’m honored to receive it,” says Starr, County Extension Coordinator for Sumter County.

The Lower Chattahoochee River Soil and Water Conservation District covers nine counties and chooses a winner in each one.

