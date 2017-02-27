Rain In and Out Quickly

A batch of showers with possibly a few embedded thunderstorms is on track for Alabama and Georgia this afternoon into the early evening, part of a complex storm system that will affect a large part of the country in at least two phases.

The first phase is developing in Texas, where a surface low is likely to intensify and head toward the Midwest. That is the source of today’s rain moving through Alabama and toward us. A second piece of that system will sink southward through the Rockies, producing snow over much of the mountain West. Eventually, the upper air steering currents will send a cold front eastward across the Midwest and the Gulf states as the low races toward the Great Lakes, providing our area with a surge of unseasonably warm air Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures could reach 80 degrees in Columbus either of the next two days.

The cold front will set off thunderstorms in the warm air out ahead, with our best chance coming late Wednesday into early Thursday as the front moves through. Amounts will be moderate because of the swift passage of the frontal system, and once we’re behind the front the next surge of cool, dry air will bring a return to pleasant weather for the latter part of the week and the start of the weekend.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast