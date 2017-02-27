OPD: Man used stolen debit card at multiple locations

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are looking for a suspect who used a stolen debit card at multiple locations.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. on February 3, 2017 a man entered the Best Buy in Tiger Town and purchased a large amount of merchandise with a stolen debit card. The same man then entered the ABC Store located on Frederick Road and purchased a large amount of alcohol.

The man is described as being approximately 30-40 years old, around 6′ in height and around 225 pounds. The suspect is bald or had a very low haircut and was seen wearing glasses. Police say he may have a thin goatee.

Police say the suspect left both locations in a grey or charcoal colored 2007-2012 Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information, you are asked to please call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous.