Man charged in Auburn player’s death arrested again

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man free on bond while awaiting trial in the slaying of an Auburn University football player has been arrested again on unrelated charges.

Police in Dadeville arrested 24-year-old Markale Deandre Hart of Camp Hill on Sunday.

A police statement says Hart is charged with receiving stolen property; driving under the influence and illegal firearm possession.

Hart was previously charged with murder in the December 2014 gunshot killing of Auburn freshman football player Jakell Mitchell. Mitchell was fatally wounded during a party at an apartment complex in Auburn.

Hart has pleaded not guilty in the killing.

Dadeville Police Chief David Barbour says Hart was pulled over during a traffic stop and an officer found he had a loaded gun. Barbour says the gun had been reported stolen.

