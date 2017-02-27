Lanett man charged with murder after 2-year-old girl dies

LANETT, Ala. — A Lanett man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl.

20-year-old Raeshon Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Police say they were notified of the death of the child who had been transported to the emergency room at EAMC-Lanier. The little girl was identified as Breann Avery.

Breann’s body was sent to Montgomery for an autopsy. After the results, the child’s death was officially ruled a homicide and Williams’ charge was upgraded to capital murder in the death of Breann.

The case is still being investigated.