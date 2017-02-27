First on Three: Woman meets with management in Phenix City over cemetery concerns

PHENIX CITY, Al.- A woman’s facebook post is generating a lot of buzz following reports of missing mementos from a local cemetery.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett reports what came out of today’s controversial sit-down between the woman and a cemetery representative.

Upon our investigation Monday, we did notice a sign at the entrance which does specify some rules that are to be followed when it comes to mementos that are left behind.

Laken Holt posted to facebook Sunday about a discovery at Lakeview Memory Gardens Cemetery.

These are mementos of loved ones that she says have been removed.

This sign is at the front of the cemetery.

It reads in part, “Any items placed on graves other than contained in the vase- will be removed.”

Holt says she got clearance from Lakeview to place this marker for her mom, who passed away in December but still, her mom’s marker was removed.

Holt says she was told her mom’s marker goes against Stonemor company policy.

Monday, she sat down with a Stonemor representative.

“He was rude. He didn’t care. Seemed like he just had way too many people to explain to today and he was trying to get out of there.” says Holt.

“We put in more than five calls to Stonemor Media Monday, in an effort to get their side of the story. Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to get anyone on the line.