CDC Report: Overdose deaths more than doubled since 1999

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say overdose deaths have more than doubled since 1999.

The CDC says in 2015, 25 percent of the overdose deaths were from heroin which is triple the 8 percent from 1999.

In 1999 the rate of overdose deaths in the US was 6.1/100,000 and in 2015 it rose to 16.3. That’s an increase of more than 2.5 times.





The center says overdose deaths have been identified as a significant public health burden in the US in recent years.

