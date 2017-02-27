Birthday celebration planned in memory of Carver coach

By Published:
Former Carver baseball coach David Pollard
Former Carver baseball coach David Pollard

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The family of a beloved Carver High School baseball coach will hold a birthday party in his memory next month.  David Pollard was killed last April when a car ran a red light on Buena Vista Road.

On Saturday, March 18th, Pollard’s family will celebrate his birthday by holding a cookout at Carver Park from two to six p.m.  Pollard’s wife, Adrienne Pollard, says it will be hard to celebrate his birthday without him here.

“But I’m determined that it will be fun.  We’ve had enough tears and enough sorrow for awhile.  Can’t tell it by today’s weather, but spring is coming and it’s just time to get out the house and celebrate and be grateful for the time that we had with David,” she said.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community.  They will also be raising money for Carver’s baseball team for field repairs and upgraded facilities for the players.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s