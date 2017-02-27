Birthday celebration planned in memory of Carver coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The family of a beloved Carver High School baseball coach will hold a birthday party in his memory next month. David Pollard was killed last April when a car ran a red light on Buena Vista Road.

On Saturday, March 18th, Pollard’s family will celebrate his birthday by holding a cookout at Carver Park from two to six p.m. Pollard’s wife, Adrienne Pollard, says it will be hard to celebrate his birthday without him here.

“But I’m determined that it will be fun. We’ve had enough tears and enough sorrow for awhile. Can’t tell it by today’s weather, but spring is coming and it’s just time to get out the house and celebrate and be grateful for the time that we had with David,” she said.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community. They will also be raising money for Carver’s baseball team for field repairs and upgraded facilities for the players.