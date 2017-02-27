8 injured in Sunday accident on Macon Road

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police continue to investigate a Sunday night crash that put almost everyone involved in the hospital.

A police report says the crash happened at the intersection of Macon Road and Chatham Woods Drive at about 7:30 p.m.

The report says a Kia Rio was trying to turn left onto Macon Road when an oncoming Lexus T-boned the driver’s side door. A notation on the Kia driver says she failed to yield at a stop sign on Chatham Woods Drive.

It continues both cars suffered extensive damage and the Kia driver was severely injured. There were four people in each car and out of the eight total, six were taken to Midtown Medical Center for a variety of injuries.

Police blocked off Macon Road from Woodruff Farm Road to Saddle Ridge Drive Sunday night while cleaning up the accident.

