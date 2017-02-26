Woman arrested on drug charges after police reportedly caught her trying to hide drugs

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police have a woman behind bars linked to drug charges with the intent to distribute. The arrest comes after officers reportedly caught her in the act.

Police arrested Alayzia Wooden-Robinson at Rosemont Apartments Saturday around 12:40 a.m. They initially received a tip that Wooden-Robinson, 19, violated her probation.

A police officer says he caught the suspect stuffing drugs in her car, attempting to hide them from police. Police eventually searched the car and found 20 Xanax pills valued around $500. Police also found $40 worth of crack cocaine, a scale, and a pistol.

Wooden-Robinson says all the items were hers. She faces possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of drug related items and narcotic equipment, as well as other drug charges. She is due in Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 8 a.m.