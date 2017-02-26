Prolific actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (CBSLA.com) — Actor Bill Paxton has died of complications from surgery, his family confirms Sunday afternoon. He was 61.

His family released a statement saying, “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.”

Earlier this month, Paxton visited the CBS Studio Center to talk about his new CBS series’ “Training Day.”

Upon word of his passing, CBS and Warner Bros. Television issued the following statement:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened this morning by the news of Bill Paxton’s passing. Bill was, of course, a gifted and popular actor with so many memorable roles on film and television. His colleagues at CBS and Warner Bros. Television will also remember a guy who lit up every room with infectious charm, energy and warmth, and as a great storyteller who loved to share entertaining anecdotes and stories about his work. All of us here offer our deepest sympathy to his wife, Louise, and his two children.”

Paxton’s career spanned several decades. He was also known for his roles in “Titanic,” “Apollo 13,” and “Aliens.”

His family says he began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department.

He went on to have “an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” his family said, adding “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Paxton’s family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.

“True Lies” co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, “Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at playing Bill. A great human being with a big heart.”

Paxton’s “Training Day” co-star Justin Cornwell tweeted, “We were just two guys on top of the world. Rest easy my friend.”

Paxton and his second wife Louise Newbury were married for 30 years. They had two children.