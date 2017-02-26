Memories removed from local cemetery

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Some folks in Phenix City are outraged with a local cemetery after finding out their memorial gifts have gone missing.

Kay Holt is one of many people that are furious about their loved ones’ grave site items being removed at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City.

Laken Holt also discovered that this didn’t only happen to her and her family, but to several others too.

Laken said, “They’re taking meaningful objects from peoples grave sites and it’s just not right. Don’t treat the items as trash because that’s exactly what they’ve done. Stuff that may have been their loved ones, they just throw it back there.”

The Holt family plans on meeting with cemetery management on Monday to find out what’s going on.