COLUMBUS, Ga. – Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church dedicated their Sunday service today to celebrate black history.

The church honored Mayor Eddie Lowe, who is the first African American mayor of Phenix City.

Mayor Lowe elaborated on African American history and how it should never be forgotten.

The Mayor also received a special key to the church during Sunday’s service.

February 26th has been proclaimed Mayor Eddie Lowe day in the city of Columbus.