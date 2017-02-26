Chase suspect dead in Lumpkin following shooting involving Georgia State Trooper

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. – The GBI is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Stewart County. Georgia State Patrol tells News 3 a trooper was chasing the suspect’s vehicle shortly before midnight Saturday. The chase happened on Highway 27 near mile marker 11 in Lumpkin.

The suspect’s car eventually wrecked on Humber Field Road, after which the GBI says the suspect got out of the car and started shooting at the trooper. The trooper shot back at the driver, and he killed the suspect on the scene.

The GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta is now conducting an autopsy on the man. No details about the suspect’s identity is being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Meanwhile, a woman who was in the suspect’s car was injured in the wreck. She was not involved in the shootout. She was taken to a hospital in Cuthbert (Randolph County) with non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI says the trooper was not injured during the incident. After the GBI investigation is complete, the organization will turn its findings over to the Stewart County District Attorney’s Office for review.