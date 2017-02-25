Sunny & cooler to end the weekend

Our 7-day forecast has a lot going on. We’ll end the weekend here with a gorgeous afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s – great for anything outdoors! Monday will take a turn as that warm front approaches our region – bringing in some showers with it. We’ll then keep in those rain chances Tuesday and watch potential for some thunderstorms Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday.

Temperatures will warm during the week to the mid to upper 70s but after the front Thursday, we’ll cool back down to the 30s Friday and Saturday mornings and lower to mid 60s for the afternoon with plenty of sun!