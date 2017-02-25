Rain chances & temps increase to start the work week

We’ll be warmer Monday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s with more moisture and cloud cover. We are expecting rain to move in during the late afternoon and evening hours. Mardi Gras is looking good so far, but it will be on the warm side with temperatures nearing 80 and just a slight change of showers.

Wednesday looks to be our most active day as we are anticipating some showers and thunderstorms to move through the areas ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures for Thursday.

We’ll then clear up and really feel the effects of that cold front Friday and Saturday mornings as we wake up in the mid to upper 30s with highs in the 60s!

