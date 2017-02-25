Community portrays black history through art

COLUMBUS, Ga. – In honor of Black History Month, volunteers in Columbus came together to remember local leaders that were instrumental in the Fountain City’s history.

Volunteers in the community are portraying some of Columbus’s black history through art.

Steven Short is the Supervising Artist of the Martin Luther King Jr. Outdoor Learning Trail Mural.

He’s been working on the 180 foot mural since last March.

Short says he wants to make sure people remember local black pioneers and organizations that helped paved the way for them.

Art students from Spencer High School also came out to help.

The mural is located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lawyer’s Lane.

 

 

