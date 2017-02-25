2 children killed in local car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Columbus police are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go off-road and tumble down into a ravine, killing 2 children.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 2 adults and 8 children were in a Chevy Blazer earlier this afternoon.

Bryan says they were going east on Victory Drive, and when they looped up on J.R. Allen to come up I-185 North,

Their vehicle tilted, tumbled several times down a hill, and landed in a ravine.

13-year-old “Jose Manuel Taperia” and 6-year-old “Juliana Camaja Taperia” were pronounced dead shortly after 2:15 p.m.

Bryan says they died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Authorities say there were two or three more crash victims. They are currently in critical condition at midtown medical center.